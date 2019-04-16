ESCI

José Enrique vince la partita più importante:
guarito dal tumore al cervello

José Enrique vince la partita più importante: guarito dal tumore al cervello

Buone notizie, fortunatamente, per José Enrique Sanchez. L'ex giocatore di Levante, Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Newcastle, Liverpool e Real Saragozza, 33 anni, ha comunicato su Instagram di aver vinto la sfida più importante della vita. Il tumore al cervello che gli era stato diagnosticato l'anno scorso è sparito.
 


 


