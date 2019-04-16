José Enrique vince la partita più importante:
guarito dal tumore al cervello
Buone notizie, fortunatamente, per José Enrique Sanchez. L'ex giocatore di Levante, Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Newcastle, Liverpool e Real Saragozza, 33 anni, ha comunicato su Instagram di aver vinto la sfida più importante della vita. Il tumore al cervello che gli era stato diagnosticato l'anno scorso è sparito.
So guys, today i have received the best news! My surgeon Dr simal has called me up after receiving my recent MRI results.. He has confirmed and given me the all clear! 🙏 The area is clean and looking amazing he said. so now onwards and upwards! 💪 Thank you all again for all of your support throughout it all.
